Green 19 Podcast: If the Rams No. 1 defense can't stop Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, is there anyone who can?

The Packers dispatched the LA Rams and their No. 1 defense with ease Saturday afternoon and co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein break down how they did it. The performance raises the question, if the Rams can't stop them, can New Orleans or Tampa Bay do it in the NFC Championship game Sunday at Lambeau Field?

