Packers fan ratings: Let's hear it for the offensive line

When an offense racks up 188 rushing yards against the league's top-ranked defense, the running backs are going to get a lot of praise.

But as discerning as they are, Green Bay Packers fans had more praise for the offensive line after the 32-18 playoff victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Rams.

The line got an outstanding average score of 4.9 on a one-to-five scale from about 1,200 voters in our fan ratings. About 93% of voters gave the line the top score of five.

It was deserved. In addition to the 188 rushing yards — led by Aaron Jones' 99 — the linemen kept quarterback Aaron Rodgers upright all game, allowing him to throw for 296 yards.

The running backs, highlighted not only by Jones' 60-yard run but Jamaal Williams' 65 yards on 12 carries, got the second-highest score, at 4.8. Rodgers, who completed 23 of 36 passes, including two touchdowns, was next at 4.6. The coaches also had a 4.6 average score.

All but one position group got at least a 4.0. The defensive line led the defense, which held the Rams to 244 total yards, with a 4.2 score. The receivers got a 4.1 and the linebackers and defensive backs were both at 4.0.

Only the special teams struggled — again. With a bad snap leading to a botched extra point, the unit had by far the lowest score, at 2.8.

