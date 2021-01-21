SUBSCRIBE NOW
Green 19 podcast: Remembering Ted Thompson and his role in building an NFC championship-worthy roster

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst (right) and former GM Ted Thompson watch training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

It was a sad day for the Packers organization after learning that former GM Ted Thompson had died at the age of 68. But Thompson will not be forgotten. He drafted QB Aaron Rodgers and much of the team that will compete for the NFC championship Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Buccaneers at Lambeau Field. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein remember Thompson and look ahead to Sunday's matchup.

