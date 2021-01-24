Cornerback Kevin King active for Packers; safety Antoine Winfield out for Bucs

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will have their full complement of defensive backs against Tom Brady, a benefit they didn't enjoy when the two teams matched up in Week 6.

Cornerback Kevin King is active in Sunday's NFC championship game at Lambeau Field. King was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report because of a back injury.

King missed the Packers' trip to Tampa in October because of injury. Without him, the Packers matched top cornerback Jaire Alexander against Bucs star receiver Mike Evans, even though Alexander gave up size and height in the matchup. Alexander held Evans to one catch and 10 yards. So even with King, it's likely the Packers will go with the same matchup.

For the Packers, quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, safety Vernon Scott, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke are inactive. All are healthy scratches except Keke, who was ruled out Friday because of a concussion.

The Buccaneers will be without rookie safety Antoine Winfield, a key member of their secondary who suffered an ankle injury in practice Thursday. The Bucs will have massive defensive tackle Vita Vea, who missed the regular-season game against Green Bay with a broken leg and was only activated this past week.