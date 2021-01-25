Green 19 podcast: The Rodgers-LaFleur magic disappeared when the Packers needed it most.

The Green Bay Packers' season ended at home with a 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship, leaving fans and players alike feeling empty. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein dissect the loss and try to read into the comments QB Aaron Rodgers had after the game about his future.

