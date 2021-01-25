Packers fan ratings: The biggest share of the blame goes to ...

There are a lot of individual moments that went wrong for the Green Bay Packers in their heartbreaking 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game Sunday.

Take away even one of them and it might very well be the Packers headed to the Super Bowl instead of the Buccaneers.

There's a lot of blame to share. From the fans' standpoint, the biggest share belongs to the coaches.

In our fan ratings, the coaches got the lowest average score — 2.0 on a one-to-five scale — out of all the Packers' position groups from about 3,500 people who voted.

Now, if we had allowed fans to rate the referees in the game, there might have been an even lower score. But, whether it was the defensive coverage called on the last play of the first half that led a Tampa Bay touchdown, the decision to kick a field goal late in the game, both of them or any of the other decisions the coaches made, they took the brunt of the fans' displeasure.

The defense received all-around below-average ratings. The secondary got the worst score, 2.2, likely a reflection of the stunning touchdown right before halftime rather than the three interceptions the group got. The linebackers got a 2.7 and the defensive linemen at 2.9. In all, the defensive gave up 10 of 15 third- and fourth-down conversions and only sacked Tom Brady once.

The offense didn't fare much better in the ratings. The linemen got a 2.4 as the patchwork unit allowed five sacks after playing so well in previous games. The running backs, held to 67 yards and hurt by Aaron Jones' costly second-half fumble, got a 2.7.

Only quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the receivers got above-average scores, just slightly, though, at 3.1. Statistically, they did well, compiling 314 passing yards and three touchdowns. But both Rodgers and the receivers made mistakes, too.

The special teams — a season-long weakness — got a 2.3 rating.

If you still want to vote, you can here:

