Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler again comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

GREEN BAY - LeRoy Butler must wait at least one more year.

The former Green Bay Packers safety, who for the second straight year was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, revealed Wednesday that he once again came up short of the required number of votes for induction.

Although the inductees aren't scheduled to be announced until Feb. 6 (the night before Super Bowl LV), Butler tweeted out the bad news.

"maybe next year!!" Butler wrote on Twitter. "plus it's always a good thing, to be discussed with the best to ever play THE GAME!

Reached by Packersnews.com, Butler said, "I know fans will be disappointed and so am I, but to know one day I will be in the Hall of Fame keeps a smile on my face. You never know, it could be next year or in five years. But it feels like I’m close because they keep discussing safeties."

Charles Woodson, another former Packers defensive back, is expected to be one of the inductees in his first year of eligibility.