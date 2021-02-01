Packers proclaim they are 'absolutely' committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY - Six days after his quarterback underscored the absence of any absolutes, general manager Brian Gutekunst left nothing uncertain about Aaron Rodgers’ immediate future with the Green Bay Packers.

Gutekunst spent much of his 27-minute Zoom call Monday wrapping the 2020 season addressing his desire to retain Rodgers in 2021. He knows the Packers are a Super Bowl contender as long as Rodgers is behind center, playing at an MVP level. Still, there is a difference between being hopeful and sure. The offseason is long, and much can change for a team over the next few months.

No matter what happens this spring, Gutekunst said there is no scenario he foresees being willing to trade Rodgers before the 2021 season.

“Absolutely not,” Gutekunst said in the strongest statement over the past week regarding Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. “He’s such an important part of what we’re doing. He’s the leader of our football team, and that’s not part of our plan.”

Rodgers opened speculation about his standing with the Packers immediately following the NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lumping “myself included” into what is an uncertain future for the team. Coach Matt LaFleur made clear his desire for Rodgers to remain with the team “for a long time,” despite the Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last spring.

Gutekunst, without indicating any plans to rework Rodgers’ contract, reiterated that expectation.

“Every player is different,” Gutekunst said, “and certainly different players merit different things, there’s no doubt about that. He’s an exceptionally big part of what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do here.

"As we attack this salary cap as we’re going to have to attack this season, there’s a lot of players that contractually, situations we’re going to have to address. With Aaron, I think he’s arguably the best player I’ve ever seen or been around. The chances he gives us week in and week out are significant.

“He’s going to be a part of our future, and we look forward to all the runs we’re going to try to make here over the next few years.”

Here are more highlights of what Gutekunst and LaFleur had to say regarding Rodgers:

