Green 19 Podcast: Who will replace Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine?

After parting ways with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur began interviewing candidates right away and may wind up talking to 10 or more before the process is over. Will it be Jerry Gray? Jim Leonhard? Joe Barry? Ejiro Evero? All bring something different to the table and co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein try to sort it all out as well as address what's next for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Olivia catches up with rookie running back AJ Dillon to discuss his season, his experience on COVID-19 reserve and the uncertainty in the running backs room next season.

