Packers make pair of promotions while filling out coaching staff

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers finalized their coaching staff Monday while announcing a handful of changes, including a pair of promotions to "coordinator" titles to reward assistants who had impressive 2020 seasons.

The Packers promoted defensive backs coach Jerry Gray to defensive pass-game coordinator. Gray, whom Matt LaFleur hired a year ago to coach defensive backs, will retain his duties in the secondary.

Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich also was promoted to offensive run-game coordinator. Stenavich will continue coaching the offensive line, which was one of the NFL's best units last season despite being ravaged with injuries.

The Packers also promoted Rayna Stewart to assistant special teams coach and Connor Lewis to special teams assistant/game management specialist. Both will work under new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, was promoted from assistant special teams coach after the season.

LaFleur hired John Dunn as a senior analyst, Justin Hood as a defensive quality control coach, Ryan Mahaffey as an offensive quality control coach and Tim Zetts as an offensive quality control coach.