Packers reporter Ryan Wood earns Top 10 national writing honors

PackersNews.com reporter Ryan Wood earned Top 10 national honors for 2020 in a contest judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette won three Top 10 writing awards for the third straight year.

He was recognized in the Long Features competition for a story on Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and in the Explanatory competition for an analysis of Aaron Rodgers’ hard count.

Wood, competing in Category C (the third-largest circulation category), also was honored in the Beat Writing competition for a collection of stories that demonstrated authoritative, newsy and innovative coverage.