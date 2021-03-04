SUBSCRIBE NOW
PACKERS

Packers reporter Ryan Wood earns Top 10 national writing honors

Stu Courtney
Packers News
PackersNews.com reporter Ryan Wood earned Top 10 national honors for 2020 in a contest judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette won three Top 10 writing awards for the third straight year.

Packers reporter Ryan Wood was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

He was recognized in the Long Features competition for a story on Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and in the Explanatory competition for an analysis of Aaron Rodgers’ hard count.

Wood, competing in Category C (the third-largest circulation category), also was honored in the Beat Writing competition for a collection of stories that demonstrated authoritative, newsy and innovative coverage.

