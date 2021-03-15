Packers free-agency tracker: Live updates, latest breaking news

Packers News

The 2021 free-agent season is starting up, with "legal tampering" beginning Monday and Green Bay getting a head start Sunday by re-signing running back Aaron Jones. PackersNews.com will be tracking each Packers move and all the incoming and departing players through the next month. Bookmark this page for all the latest news.

Arriving/staying

» Aaron Jones, running back: Re-signed with Packers on a four-year, $40 million deal that includes a $13 million signing bonus, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Departing

» Corey Linsley, center: Agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Chargers.

» Tim Boyle, quarterback: Aaron Rodgers' backup the last two seasons will not be tendered a qualifying offer, a source confirmed. The Packers plan to elevate Jordan Love to the No. 2 quarterback position on their depth chart.

» Jon Lovett, tight end/fullback: Released by the Packers on March 12 after missing most of 2020 season due to injuries.

» Christian Kirksey, linebacker: Released Feb. 19 and reportedly signed one-year deal with Texans on March 12.

» Rick Wagner, tackle: Released Feb. 19 and reportedly was considering retirement from the NFL.

Unrestricted free agents

» Kevin King, cornerback

» Jamaal Williams, running back: Bid farewell to fans after Aaron Jones signing.

» Marcedes Lewis, tight end

» Will Redmond, safety

» Tyler Ervin, running back/receiver

» Lane Taylor, guard

» Montravius Adams, defensive lineman

» Tavon Austin, receiver

» Damon Harrison, defensive lineman

» Billy Winn, defensive lineman

» James Burgess, linebacker

» Jared Veldheer, offensive tackle

Restricted free agents

Need to know: Packers have until Wednesday to offer either a first-round ($4.766 million), second-round ($3.384 million) or original-round ($2.183 million) deal to these players. They are free to negotiate with other teams and agree to a contract. If the Packers put a tender on the player but choose not to match, they will receive the tendered compensation.

» Robert Tonyan, tight end

» Chandon Sullivan, cornerback

» Raven Greene, safety

» Tyler Lancaster, defensive lineman

» Parry Nickerson, cornerback

Exclusive rights free agents

Need to know: Players are not free to negotiate with other teams. The Packers hold their rights, so if they are offered the tender but do not take it, they cannot play.

» Allen Lazard, receiver

» Randy Ramsey, edge

» Yosuah Nijman, offensive tackle: Packers submitted a tender.

» Malik Taylor, receiver: Packers submitted a tender.