Jamaal Williams bids Packers fans farewell: 'Nothing but love GB it's been real'

GREEN BAY - A day after the Green Bay Packers re-signed his backfield mate, Jamaal Williams wished his former team and city farewell.

Williams was among 13 Packers players to enter the open market as unrestricted free agents Monday. A former fourth-round pick, Williams spent the past four seasons with the Packers.

"Thank you Green Bay for accepting me and letting me grow into the Man I am today and still thriving to be," Williams posted on his Instagram account. "I have nothing but RESPECT and LOVE for everyone who works in the Packers facility from Players, Coaches, all the employees that work in Lambeau, and the fans!! I’m going to miss It all, cherish all my memories, and keep striving for Greatness. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and excited to grind for what I want but nothing but love GB it’s been real."

The Packers reached an agreement Sunday to sign Aaron Jones to a four-year, $48 million contract. Williams' market will be much lower, but the Packers have a ready-made replacement in 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon.

Jones and Dillon will form the foundation of the Packers' rushing attack in 2021 just as Jones and Williams have done the past four seasons.

Williams sent a congratulatory tweet to Jones on Sunday.

"Congrats my bruthuhh @Showtyme_33," the tweet read. "Proud of you, Love you like my own brother and keep pushing for the Sand Village. You know I will."

In 60 games with the Packers, Williams rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns and made 122 receptions for 961 yards and eight TDs.

The effervescent Williams also was never shy about dancing and showing his emotions on the field.