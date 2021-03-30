Packers maintain depth on defensive line by bringing back Tyler Lancaster

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are re-signing defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, a source said Tuesday.

Lancaster was a restricted free agent heading into the 2021 new league year. The Packers decided not to tender him a qualifying offer by 3 p.m. CT on March 17, allowing him to test the waters on the open market at the start of free agency.

The right-of-first-refusal tender, the lowest possible offer to restricted free agents, was a one-year contract worth $2.133 million. Lancaster likely signed a one-year deal worth less money.

In his third year with the Packers, Lancaster played 352 defensive snaps in the regular season, which ranked 14th among Green Bay defenders.

Lancaster served as a rotational lineman, starting three games and appearing in 15 throughout 2020. He saw the bulk of his snaps come on run defense and registered a total of 23 tackles. The 6-3, 313-pound defensive tackle did not contribute as a pass rusher on the stat sheet — he earned no sacks or quarterback hits. He finished the season with one defended pass.

In 2020, Lancaster missed one game with a shoulder injury — Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

The Packers' defensive line room is now comprised of Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Lancaster, Anthony Rush, Willington Previlon and Delontae Scott. Montravius Adams signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the New England Patriots. Damon Harrison and Billy Winn are unrestricted free agents.

Three of the Packers' six restricted free agents are poised to return to the 90-man roster for 2021 training camp. Prior to the first day of the new league year, the Packers submitted a second-round tender to tight end Robert Tonyan ($3.384 million and a second-round pick) and the right-of-first-refusal tender to cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

Restricted free agents are allowed to negotiate with any club through April 23. If Tonyan or Sullivan sign an offer sheet with another team, the Packers can match the offer and retain the players. If the Packers don’t match the offer, they may receive draft compensation in return depending on the tender submitted.

The Packers allowed three former restricted free agents — quarterback Tim Boyle, safety Raven Greene and cornerback Parry Nickerson — to become unrestricted free agents. Boyle has since signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Detroit Lions.