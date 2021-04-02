Packers bringing back safety Will Redmond

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Will Redmond, the team announced Friday.

The third-year defensive back posted two Instagram stories suggesting his return to Green Bay: one with the words “run it back” in green font and a second including video outside of Lambeau Field and the words “Year 6.”

Redmond’s new deal marks general manager Brian Gutekunst’s latest attempt to retain players from the Packers’ 2020 roster. With the NFL salary cap down due to COVID-19, Gutekunst has prioritized keeping his own, re-signing running back Aaron Jones, tight end Marcedes Lewis, cornerback Kevin King and others.

After his third season with the Packers, Redmond became an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. Now, every Packers safety on the 2020 roster except for Raven Greene will return for training camp in 2021.

In former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme, Redmond was utilized as a dime defensive back and a backup safety. He played 340 defensive snaps (33 percent) in the regular season, which ranked him 15th among Packers defenders.

He appeared in 13 games and his lone start came in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

Redmond also served as a core special teams player, finishing the regular season with a total of 238 snaps. In Gutekunst’s offseason press conference, he referred to Redmond as one of the special teams’ “standouts.”

In 2020, Redmond had 28 tackles, one pass break up, two quarterback knockdowns and four quarterback pressures. He also missed 20 percent of his tackles and dropped a potential interception in the first half of the Packers’ NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Redmond, who played for Mississippi State, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round, 68th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. After his release from the 49ers, he spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad in 2017. The Packers signed Redmond on September 11, 2018.