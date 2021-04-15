Green 19 Podcast: What positions should the Packers be focusing on in the upcoming draft?

The NFL draft is just two weeks away and co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein start out their draft review with the positions they think the Packers will target with their 10 selections. Is a cornerback needed more than an offensive tackle? An inside linebacker more than a wide receiver? A guard more than an edge rusher? Tune in to hear their thoughts.

