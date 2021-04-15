Former Packers guard Lane Taylor getting a new start with Texans

GREEN BAY - Veteran guard Lane Taylor, a starter on the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line the last five seasons, is moving on.

Taylor, an unrestricted free agent, is signing with the Houston Texans, where he will be reunited with former Packers offensive line coach James Campen, according to NFL Network. Terms of the deal were not available.

Taylor played in 46 of 48 regular-season games from 2016-18, starting 45 of them. He played mostly left guard, but also played two games at right guard and two at left tackle.

A torn biceps suffered in the third game of the season in ’19 and a torn ACL in the second game of last season derailed his career.

In both seasons, he won the starting job coming out of training camp.

An undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, Taylor has played all eight of his seasons with the Packers. He played in a total of 79 games and started 50.

The Packers’ offensive line is in a state of flux with center Corey Linsley leaving in free agency to the Los Angeles Chargers, right tackle Rick Wagner being released and left tackle David Bakhtiari not expected to be ready for training camp because of a torn ACL.

Guard Elgton Jenkins, tackle Billy Turner and guard/center Lucas Patrick are the only regulars set to return for the start of the season.