Unhappy Aaron Rodgers says he wants to leave Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY - When Aaron Rodgers landed the "Jeopardy!" guest-hosting gig, it was the quirky story of this NFL offseason.

The three-time MVP quarterback fills in for his favorite TV show, following in the footsteps of legendary host Alex Trebek. Rodgers adored Trebek. He was an avid "Jeopardy!" viewer. There was nothing to dislike about Rodgers, slicked-back hair in a suit, chasing what he called a “dream job.”

Unless you’re the Green Bay Packers.

Until Rodgers landed "Jeopardy!," it was unclear what leverage — if any — the future Hall of Fame quarterback had over his future. Rodgers signed a four-year contract extension in 2018, a deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid player ever when it was signed, tying him to the team through the 2023 season. His only leverage was to quit football. Call it a career. Retire.

Enter, "Jeopardy!"

Rodgers, a driven, highly ambitious person, was unlikely to walk away from his legendary football career for nothing. Now he might see a potential escape door, a worthwhile second career. If it seems far-fetched — one of the greatest quarterbacks ever walking away for a game show — a source who knows the quarterback said Thursday he could envision Rodgers being enamored with "Jeopardy!"' enough to walk away from the Packers, even football.

“'Jeopardy!'” the source said, “would give him big-time leverage. That’s why he wants the gig.”

"Jeopardy!" isn’t what brought Rodgers to the cusp of considering an end to his 16-year career with the Packers, as PackersNews confirmed Thursday. The genesis came one year ago when the Packers traded up four spots in the first round of the NFL draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. That Rodgers’ desire to not return for a 17th season in Green Bay was leaked Thursday was the culmination of a year filled with the quarterback and team saying the right things publicly, but dancing around angst behind the scenes.

The Packers have stated their commitment to Rodgers remaining their quarterback for the “foreseeable future,” an indefinite timeline general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated this week.

The team has been negotiating a contract extension with Rodgers without reaching a deal, as ESPN first reported Thursday. Earlier this offseason, team president Mark Murphy, Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur flew separately to meet with Rodgers in person.

None of their attempts to smooth over the relationship have been enough to prevent Rodgers from becoming so disgruntled he wants to leave.

A few teams reportedly called the Packers about trading for Rodgers. First came the Los Angeles Rams, who inquired in January before trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. This week, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly were prepared to offer a trade package that included the third overall pick, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a bevy of other resources. Those overtures have been rebuffed entirely, and the Packers showed no signs Thursday of changing course.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst said in a statement released Thursday. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

Gutekunst’s statement is the latest in a bevy of attempts to assure Rodgers the Packers’ plan is to retain him as their quarterback despite drafting Love.

This week, Gutekunst said his plans have not changed.

"Aaron's our guy," Gutekunst said Monday in his annual pre-draft news conference. "He's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. We're excited about the things we're going to try to accomplish over the next couple years."

Even though Rodgers’ contract has had no adjustment this offseason, Gutekunst opened the door to restructuring the deal sometime in the future.

Rodgers has said multiple times since last year’s draft his future with the Packers is now outside his control, a nod to the reality Love might develop into a franchise quarterback and push the MVP out of town the way Rodgers did with Brett Favre a decade ago. Over the past year, Rodgers has routinely denied any notion the Packers drafting Love motivated him on the course to what became his third MVP season.

“It was more the surprise of the pick,” Rodgers said May 15 in his first public comments after last year’s draft, “based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s, and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit. Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish, and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

Rodgers went on a rampage last fall, completing more than 70% of his 526 passes for the first time in his career. He added 4,299 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 121.5 passer rating that was the second highest in NFL history, behind only his own 122.5 rating from 2011.

He was a Hall of Fame quarterback at the top of his game. Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record for the second straight season. He led them back to the NFC championship game, where they lost 31-26 at Lambeau Field. In the aftermath, Rodgers caused a stir about his future.

“A lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain — myself included,” Rodgers said. “That’s what sad about it, most, getting this far. … The uncertainty’s tough and finality of it all.”

Days later, with a storm brewing, Rodgers attempted to smooth over his postgame comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." He hinted at a return to the Packers this season, though he left the door open that he might not.

“After the season I had,” Rodgers told McAfee in January, “and potentially winning MVP, and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back. But, look, there’s not many absolutes.”

Rodgers had no leverage. Then "Jeopardy!" called.

It certainly could be a difficult decision, leaving football for his favorite show. Rodgers told McAfee earlier this month he believed both were possible simultaneously — playing football and hosting "Jeopardy!" As his irritation with the Packers built, his favorite game show presented itself as a potential escape. Finally holding leverage, Rodgers could be poised to use it.

"I would love to be the host of 'Jeopardy!'" Rodgers told McAfee earlier this month. "Yes."

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed.