Packers draft tracker: Here's a look at all of Green Bay's picks in the 2021 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers enter the 2021 NFL draft with 10 picks, including their own selection in each of the seven rounds, plus three compensatory picks.

DATES, TIMES: This year the draft is being held in Cleveland on April 29-May 1. Round 1 begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and the Packers own the 29th pick. Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft will start at 6 p.m. Friday, and the draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Round 1: No. 29 overall

THE PICK: Eric Stokes, defensive back, Georgia

QUICK TAKE FROM TOM SILVERSTEIN: "Stokes is 6-0½, 194 pounds. He has started 25 of 36 games in three seasons. He had all four of his interceptions as a senior, two of them returned for TDs. Second-team all-ACC. He runs an incredible 4.29 40-yard dash and has a 38½-inch vertical jump. Benched 14 reps. Stokes is kind of a track guy, but he's supposed to be smart and able to play press-man coverage. He's a premier athlete. He gave up just three TDs in the last three seasons. and was really good last year. He only started for two seasons at Georgia, but he competed regularly against those Alabama receivers and won't be overmatched going to the NFL. Could be stronger, but at 194 he'll continue to get bigger."

PACKERSNEWS ANALYSIS: The Packers stayed put at No. 29 and selected cornerback Eric Stokes from Georgia. Corner was an area of need heading into this offseason even after re-signing Kevin King. Stokes should be able to fight to be the nickel corner behind King and the All-Pro Jaire Alexander.

USA TODAY ANALYSIS: No receiver here for Rodgers, who gets to further stew in his apparent unhappiness. Stokes blazed a 4.25 40 at his pro day and, despite some raw elements to his game, might soon be gunning for CB Kevin King's job after the veteran's disastrous performance in the NFC championship game.

2nd round: No. 62

3rd round: No. 92

4tth round: Nos. 135 and 142*

5th round: Nos. 173 and 178*

6th round: Nos. 214 and 220*

7th round: No. 256

* compensatory