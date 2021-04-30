Packers draft Ohio State center Josh Myers as likely Linsley successor, trade up for receiver Amari Rodgers

GREEN BAY - With their two picks Friday night, the Green Bay Packers got some potential help for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers used their 62nd overall pick in Friday night's second round to draft Ohio State center Josh Myers. A two-year starter, Myers was first-team All-Big Ten and a Rimington Award finalist in 2020. He becomes the likely replacement for Corey Linsley, who departed in free agency. Linsley also played college football at Ohio State.

Myers was introduced at the draft in Cleveland by outside linebacker Rashan Gary, the Packers' first-round pick in 2019. Gary played his college football at Michigan, the Buckeyes' bitter rival.

“It would mean everything to me,” Myers said, “to come in and be able to do that. he’s just such a great player, and to follow him up is a big task that I’m excited to get a shot at.”

In the third round, the Packers traded up seven spots with the Tennessee Titans to select Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers with the 85th overall pick. Rodgers, who has drawn comparisons to former Packers dual-threat skill player Ty Montgomery, is a receiver in a running back's body at 5-9½, 212 pounds. He caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior last season. His versatility should allow coach Matt LaFleur to move him all over the formation.

At 6-5, 310 pounds, Myers is two inches taller and 10 pounds heavier than Linsley. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.13 seconds at Ohio State's pro day, where he also did 25 reps on the bench press.

“My ability to move for the height that I’m at,” Myers said, “is what separates me. I felt like that was always a strength of mine at Ohio State. I have the height, I have the size, but I feel like I have the athleticism as well to get the job done.”

The Packers hope Myers solidifies what should remain a sturdy interior offensive line. His addition will help keep 2019 second-round pick Elgton Jenkins at left guard, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl last season. It also leaves open competition for right guard between Lucas Patrick and Jon Runyan Jr.

The Packers last drafted a center last year when it took Oregon's Jake Hansen in the sixth round. Hansen, who spent his rookie season on the practice squad, might offer some competition, but the starting job should be Myers' to lose.

In the past two years, the Packers have used five of their six picks on the draft's first two days on offense. Of course, one of those was used to draft Jordan Love in the first round last year. Now the question is whether either Myers or Rodgers will ever share the field with Rodgers as their quarterback.