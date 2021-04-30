Green 19 Podcast: On same day Packers bring Georgia CB Eric Stokes into the fold, 'disgruntled' quarterback Aaron Rodgers opts out

On a day Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hoped to be celebrating the arrival of first-round cornerback Eric Stokes, he found himself dealing with an unhappy Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly doesn't want to play for the Packers anymore. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss whether the relationship between Rodgers and the team can be repaired and where Gutekunst goes from here. And, oh yeah, they took Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th pick in the 2021 draft.

