NFC North roundup: Chicago Bears trade up for OT Teven Jenkins in Round 2

GREEN BAY - Chicago and Detroit each had one second-round pick Friday in the NFL draft, but just as they did Thursday, the Bears moved up to grab the player they coveted.

Minnesota was quiet in the second round, the only NFC North team to not have a pick in the round. The Vikings made four selections in the third round including a potential heir to Kirk Cousins.

Chicago Bears

Originally slotted to make its first pick in the second round at No. 52, Chicago traded up to No. 39 to choose Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

The Bears made sure to get protection for future starting quarterback Justin Fields by taking the No. 6 offensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus, in Jenkins.

At 6-6, 310 pounds, Jenkins is one of the bigger offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 draft class. He demonstrated his strength with 36 bench-press reps at Oklahoma State’s pro day.

“Athletic tackle prospect with potential on both the left and right side," Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network wrote. "Sets with a wide base, bends his knees, and is quick with his hands. Stays square, shows strength, and easily turns defenders from the action. Nicely adjusts to oncoming opponents. Fires out to the second level, gets fits on linebackers and seals them from the action. Smooth pulling across the line of scrimmage and effective blocking in motion. Keeps his feet moving, displays solid lateral blocking range, and anchors in pass protection. Strong enough to move opponents off the line run blocking. Could do a better job sinking his butt at the line of scrimmage. Does not possess long arms for tackle.”

In order to move up, Chicago traded Nos. 52, 83, and 204 in this year's draft in exchange for Nos. 39 and 151.

Detroit Lions

Considering new Lions coach Matt Campbell talked about wanting his players to bite the kneecaps off opponents when knocked down, it's not a surprise to see Detroit build up along the interior.

After drafting the top offensive tackle Thursday night in Penei Sewell, the Lions took Washington interior defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike at No. 41.

Like Sewell, Onwuzurike opted out of the 2020 college football season but PFF had him rated as the No. 4 defensive lineman.

With No. 72 in the third round, Detroit got a potential steal in North Carolina State defensive lineman Alim McNeill.

McNeill was PFF's No. 2-rated prospect along the interior defensive line.

The Lions made the last pick among NFC North teams in the third round, taking Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

He was a third team all-ACC selection in 2020.

Minnesota Vikings

With the Vikings first of four picks in the third round, they took Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond with No. 66.

The pick gives Minnesota a potential heir apparent to Kirk Cousins as Mond was the No. 8 quarterback according to PFF.

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt was the selection at No. 78.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called the 2020 team the worst defense he'd ever had, but Minnesota waited to take a defender until its third pick in the draft.

Minnesota had the 29th ranked scoring defense last season.

It was the porous offensive line which got another reinforcement with No. 86 in Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis, who was the top prospect at his position according to PFF.

Davis is the grandson of former Green Bay Packer and NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis.

The final of the four selections by the Vikings in the third round, No. 90, was Patrick Jones II, defensive end out of Pittsburgh.

Jones II was slotted as the 204th prospect by PFF but was taken more than 100 spots higher than his projection.