Mark Murphy: Packers 'remain committed' to Aaron Rodgers 'in 2021 and beyond'

GREEN BAY - In an open letter to Green Bay Packers fans posted to the team’s website, CEO Mark Murphy acknowledged the rift between his team and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Murphy said the Packers have been working on this “issue” for “several months” in an attempt to resolve the conflict.

“Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron,” Murphy wrote Saturday. “We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them.”

Murphy made clear the team has no plans of moving on from Rodgers as its quarterback.

“We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Murphy wrote. “He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”

Murphy offered a more definitive timeline on the Packers’ commitment to their MVP quarterback than general manager Brian Gutekunst provided earlier this week when he said Rodgers will remain behind center for the “foreseeable future.” With Jordan Love on the Packers' roster, Murphy made clear he sees Rodgers remaining the team’s quarterback even beyond this coming season.

Rodgers’ unhappiness with the organization leaked Thursday in the hours before the NFL draft’s first round. The news, which Murphy acknowledged as “obviously a huge story,” was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A source who knows Rodgers said it was plausible the MVP quarterback could retire from football and become the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” if the Packers don’t trade him.

“Jeopardy!” the source said, “would give him big-time leverage. That’s why he wants the gig.”

Gutekunst made it clear after Thursday night’s first round he will not trade Rodgers. He also said he’s “optimistic” the conflict with Rodgers can be resolved.

“I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said. “We’re going to work toward that, and we’ve been working towards that on a number of different fronts. The value that he has for our football team is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table, not only as a player but a leader, so important to his teammates, to his coaches. So, yeah, that’s the goal.

“It may take some time, but he’s the guy that kinda makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we’re going to work towards that end.”

After drafting Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round Thursday, Gutekunst used his pair of Day 2 picks to select players who could help Rodgers. The Packers drafted Ohio State center Josh Myers with the 62nd overall pick in the second round, and traded up to draft Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers with the 85th overall pick in the third round.

Amari Rodgers said he was aware of the Packers’ ongoing situation with his potential new quarterback and made clear he hopes it’s Aaron Rodgers who throws him passes this season.

“Of course, I want to catch passes from the reigning MVP, future Hall of Famer,” Amari Rodgers said. “So I know for sure. I would love to have the opportunity to play for somebody like him.”