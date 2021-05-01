What to know about Kylin Hill, Packers' seventh-round draft pick and Mississippi State running back

GREEN BAY - With their last selection in the 2021 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers picked Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill at No. 256 overall in the seventh round.

PackersNews.com Analysis

The Packers lost running back Jamaal Williams in free agency, so Hill gives Green Bay another body at that position.

Measurables

Height: 5-10½

Weight: 214

Hand size: 9¾

Arm length: 30½

Key stat

Hill had only one fumble in 481 touches at Mississippi State.

Stats/Awards

Second-team all-SEC in 2019 after piling up 1,350 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns

Won 2019 Conerly Trophy for best football student-athlete in Mississippi

Averaged 5.6 yards per rush in college

Set school record for receiving yards by a running back with 158 against Louisiana State in 2020

Role expectation

With Aaron Jones returning to the backfield after signing a new deal and the Packers already boasting AJ Dillon as a backup, Hill will likely have to make his mark on special teams first.

He said

Hill met the local media via conference call Saturday. Here are some highlights.

After falling to seventh round: "I got a real chip on my shoulder right now. I'm ready to go and show everybody what I know I can do. Already excited for the situation. Excited to show Packers fans what I can do and produce on the field."

On being a good receiver out of backfield: "I feel like I can produce pretty well. I can catch the ball very well. Really just ready to do whatever they want me to do."

Nuggets

Opted out of 2020 season after three starts for new coach Mike Leach

Voiced opinion in a tweet that the state of Mississippi should remove the Confederate battle emblem from its flag or he would cut ties with the school. Soon after, the legislature adopted the change.

Was a teammate of Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins in college

Draftniks say

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: One-note, downhill back who can leverage and unlock impressive power into opposing tacklers. Most of his evaluation requires 2019 tape as he never got going in Mike Leach's offense in 2020. Hill has a ground gaining jump-cut with adequate ability to elude second-level tacklers, but his primary mode of operation is to run with force and create with power. He's a grinder who lacks burst and vision to slash and create chunk runs, but could offer a change-of-pace banger and short-yardage option with some third-down value.

TheDraftNetwork.com analyst Jordan Reid: Throughout his playing career, Kylin Hill was often praised for the amount of maturity that he's exemplified. Outside of his father, he credits his two biggest mentors as being Randal Montgomery, his coach at Columbus High School (Mississippi), and former Mississippi State running backs coach Charles Huff, who now holds the same position at Alabama. Montgomery saved his career in high school after Hill quit the team following his sophomore year. His football savior was hired following that moment and he went on to record 1,801 rushing yards during an eight-win season, which was the second-best win total in school history. His breakout season included a 382-yard, five-touchdown performance in a playoff game. Sticking to the guidance given, Hill continued to flourish and as a senior, he exploded onto the scene ranked as the second-best player in the state. As a senior, he collected 1,750 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on his way to his first all-state nomination. Electing to stay close to home, Hill signed with the Bulldogs. Hill is a maturely built rusher that can have a lasting impact as both a rusher and pass-catcher out of the backfield. His body structure comes into play on runs as he has well above-average contact balance. His ability to withstand would-be tacklers is one of the bigger assets to his game overall. Hill doesn’t contain many different speed levels, as he hardly ever will be a running back that produces explosive plays in bunches. Hill is a running back prospect that can be aligned at various spots in formations and be utilized in those certain spots. Best in a zone-blocking scheme, he’s a runner that can get upfield to take advantage of creases that are made available to him. His density enables him to churn out tough yardage and finish carries with lots of intensity.