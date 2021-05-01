What to know about Royce Newman, Packers' fourth-round draft pick and Ole Miss offensive lineman

GREEN BAY - With the 142nd overall selection in the fourth round of the 2021 draft via a compensatory pick, the Green Bay Packers selected Ole Miss guard Royce Newman. It was the first of six picks the Packers are slotted to make Saturday.

PackersNews.com Analysis

Newman figures to provide more depth along the offensive line as the 24-year-old has experience at both guard and tackle and was a two-year starter.

Measurables

Height: 6-5

Weight: 310

Hand size: 9

Arm length: 33¾

Key stat

Allowed two sacks on 430 pass attempts in 2020

Stats/Awards

Participated in Senior Bowl

Played in 42 games in career at Ole Miss

Role expectation

Newman won't be expected to start but will provide possible depth at four positions along the offensive line.

The scout said

In a conference call, Packers Co-Director of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan spoke about the fourth-round pick:

On Newman's versatility: "He's a smart kid, he's bright. So that allows him mentally to move up and down the line of scrimmage....we think he can play winning football at guard, at tackle. He could probably even kick inside to center if that was needed."

On Newman's age: "We think he'll be viable for a while. He's a pretty durable kid there. I'll be honest, I don't think it factored in one way or another. He's certainly still a young man, we don't think he's heading off the cliff anytime soon."

Nuggets

Starting experience at guard and tackle

Degree in criminal justice/law enforcement

Started 10 games at right tackle in 2020

Draftniks say

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: Has the ability and experience to be considered at guard or tackle. Hand placement and technique as a run blocker are generally good. He has the athleticism to handle stretch plays and long pulls effectively. He can redirect his weight and adjust to moving targets as a second-level guard (2019) and showed improvement in his pass protection fundamentals in 2020. Newman stays connected and sustains blocks, but will struggle against strong two-gappers inside. He looks like a Day 3 prospect, but his position versatility and movement skills could give him a leg up in future roster battles.

TheDraftNetwork.com draft analyst Drae Harris: Royce Newman demonstrates some athleticism on the edge in his body control and agility. In the run game, he is more of a positional blocker than a vertical mover. He doesn't play with good in-line power, but has value in his versatility and movement skills. In the passing game, he demonstrates good footwork in his pass set. He lacks good power in his punch but demonstrates the lateral agility that affords him upside if moved inside to guard.