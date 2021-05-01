Green 19 Podcast: Packers may not have Aaron Rodgers this season, but that doesn't mean they won't have an A-Rod

The second day of the 2021 NFL draft is over and the Packers assured themselves they'll have at least one Rodgers on the roster. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein have some new thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and then turn their attention to center Josh Myers and receiver Amari Rodgers, the newest members of the Packers' draft class.

