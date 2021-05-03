PACKERS

Green 19 Podcast: In case you missed it amid all the Aaron Rodgers drama, the Packers filled some needs with nine picks in the draft

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
The weekend was filled with Aaron Rodgers drama, but when it was over, the Green Bay Packers had added nine picks in the NFL Draft. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein address what's next with Rodgers and explain what GM Brian Gutekunst tried to accomplish with this draft class.

Aaron Rodgers situation - 01:19

Draft recap and analysis - 29:50

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

