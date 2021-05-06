Packers' dates set for minicamp, offseason workouts

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will begin phase three of their offseason program with organized team activities (OTAs) on May 24, the NFL said Thursday.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not participating in the offseason program at this time, general manager Brian Gutekunst said during the NFL draft. All sessions to this point have been voluntary.

The Packers’ mandatory veteran minicamp is scheduled for June 15-17.

OTAs will run May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8 and June 10.

From May 24 to June 18, teams can conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction in compliance with COVID-19 health and safety regulations. Teams may also conduct 10 days of OTAs in which no live contact is permitted. However, teams may participate in 7-on-9, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Last month, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith said on a conference call that it is in players’ best interest not to participate in voluntary workouts this offseason. While Smith added that “we’d be better off not having even the mandatory minicamp,” any changes to that portion of the offseason program would have to be collectively bargained.

All NFL clubs are in phase one of the offseason program, which runs from April 19-May 14. Activities during this period are limited to strength and conditioning, virtual meetings and physical rehabilitation. The Packers have been engaging in phase one activities virtually, and workout bonuses are being paid.

Before the beginning of OTAs, the Packers will host their rookie minicamp from May 14-15.