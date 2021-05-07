PACKERS

Packers reporter Ryan Wood wins first place for Beat Writing in national competition

Ryan Wood, who covers the Packers for the Green Bay Press-Gazette and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, won first-place honors this week for Beat Writing from the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette won three Top 10 writing awards in the contest for the third straight year.

Packers reporter Ryan Wood was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Wood, competing in Category C (the third-largest circulation category), earned first-place honors in the Beat Writing competition for a collection of stories that demonstrated authoritative, newsy and innovative coverage.

They included two stories that earned top 10 honors in their respective categories: in the Long Features competition, for a profile of Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and in the Explanatory competition, an analysis of Aaron Rodgers’ hard count.

Wood has been covering the Packers for the Press-Gazette since 2014.

