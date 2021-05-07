Packers reporter Ryan Wood wins first place for Beat Writing in national competition

Packers News

Ryan Wood, who covers the Packers for the Green Bay Press-Gazette and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, won first-place honors this week for Beat Writing from the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette won three Top 10 writing awards in the contest for the third straight year.

Wood, competing in Category C (the third-largest circulation category), earned first-place honors in the Beat Writing competition for a collection of stories that demonstrated authoritative, newsy and innovative coverage.

They included two stories that earned top 10 honors in their respective categories: in the Long Features competition, for a profile of Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and in the Explanatory competition, an analysis of Aaron Rodgers’ hard count.

Wood has been covering the Packers for the Press-Gazette since 2014.