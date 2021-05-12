Green Bay Packers' 2021 season schedule

Packers News

Here is the Green Bay Packers' 2021 schedule of opponents, released by the NFL on Wednesday. Home games are capitalized. All times are Central.

Regular season

Week 1: at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Fox

Week 2: DETROIT, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, ESPN

Week 3: at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, NBC

Week 4: PITTSBURGH**, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, CBS

Week 5: at Cincinnati, noon Sunday, Oct. 10, Fox

Week 6: at Chicago, noon Sunday, Oct. 17, Fox*

Week 7: WASHINGTON, noon Sunday, Oct. 24, Fox*

Week 8: at Arizona, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Week 9: at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, Fox*

Week 10: SEATTLE, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, CBS*

Week 11: at Minnesota, noon Sunday, Nov. 21, Fox*

Week 12: LOS ANGELES RAMS**, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, Fox*

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: CHICAGO, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, NBC*

Week 15: at Baltimore, noon Sunday, Dec. 19, Fox*

Week 16: CLEVELAND, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Week 17: MINNESOTA, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, NBC*

Week 18: at Detroit, noon Sunday, Jan. 9, Fox***

*Game time, network subject to NFL flex scheduling

**Gold package game

*** For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced the previous week. Games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots.

Preseason

Week 1: HOUSTON, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Week 2: NEW YORK JETS**, 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Week 3: at Buffalo, noon Saturday, Aug. 28, Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

**Gold package game