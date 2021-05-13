Green 19 podcast: Tim Boyle vs. Jordan Love in Week 2? Who knows what the 2021 Packers schedule will bring

The 2021 schedule is out, but the starting quarterbacks for the Week 1 matchup between the Packers and Saints is a mystery. It's just one unknown in what appears to be a challenging slate of games for the defending NFC North champions, and co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein take a closer look at the games. They also discuss what's new with Aaron Rodgers and why Green Bay signed quarterback Blake Bortles.

