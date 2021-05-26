Green 19 podcast: The Packers kick off voluntary OTAs with notable absences and newfound opportunities

The Green Bay Packers began Phase 3 of the offseason program this week, starting with voluntary organized team activities. Hosts Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss who was in attendance, who wasn't and why it matters. Plus, a discussion about Aaron Rodgers' appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter and an analysis of his comments to Kenny Mayne.

