Green 19 podcast: As Packers OTAs continue, Jordan Love has the chance to get comfortable with the offense

After the fifth day of Packers OTAs, co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss their very early observations of second-year quarterback Jordan Love and his comfort level in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense. Plus, answering listener questions about the offseason program, from offensive line combinations without left tackle David Bakhtiari to the new defensive scheme under Joe Barry.

