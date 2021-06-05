The Green Bay Packers are 'working to resolve the situation' with Aaron Rodgers, Mark Murphy says

GREEN BAY - More than a month after first acknowledging a rift between the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, team president/CEO Mark Murphy said Saturday the two sides are still seeking a resolution.

Writing in his monthly Q&A with fans on the Packers' website, Murphy conceded that the Rodgers standoff — which ESPN first reported April 29 — has been divisive with the team's fans.

"The situation we face with ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has divided our fan base," Murphy wrote. "The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact."

Murphy repeated his positive outlook on the situation, which will get a further degree of clarity next week should Rodgers choose not to report for mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday.

"As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond," Murphy wrote. "We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better."