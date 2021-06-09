Packers boost depth at inside linebacker with De'Vondre Campbell signing

GREEN BAY - Looking to shore up their thin inside linebacker position, the Green Bay Packers have signed veteran free agent De'Vondre Campbell.

Campbell, a 6-4, 232-pound six-year veteran from the University of Minnesota, started all 16 games last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He was a fourth-round pick of Atlanta in the 2016 draft and spent four seasons with the Falcons.

Campbell made 99 tackles last season, his second-best season total. He has 462 tackles and seven sacks in 75 career games.

Campbell was in uniform Wednesday at the Packers' minicamp practice.

"He's a big, long guy who can run," said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who was the Faclons' quarterbacks coach when Campbell was there. "He brings a different dynamic (to the linebacker position)."

The Packers have been thin at the inside linebacker position since releasing Christian Kirksey after the 2020 season.

The Packers created a spot on the 90-man roster by releasing running back Mike Weber.

'Big Z' returns

Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith was at minicamp Wednesday after being one of four players to miss Tuesday's session due to COVID-19 protocols. But edge rusher Preston Smith, defensive lineman Dean Lowry and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins remained sidelined.