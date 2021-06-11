Green 19 podcast: What we saw from QB Jordan Love and the Packers during minicamp

The Packers just completed a three-day minicamp in which Jordan Love replaced holdout quarterback Aaron Rodgers and there was a lot to see. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein cover Love's performance, the prospect of Rodgers returning and other hot topics coming out of the mandatory camp held at Clarke Hinkle Field.

