Josh Myers relishing practice time in quest to become Packers' starting center

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' final organized team activity open to the media before training camp was filled mostly with younger players, but it was still meaningful for those participating.

There were just 55 players from the 90-man roster on hand Tuesday at Clarke Hinkle Field, with running back Aaron Jones the most distinguished veteran making an appearance.

Among those rookies and younger players, second-round draft pick Josh Myers continued to relish his opportunities at center.

Myers is slated to take over as the starter after the free-agency departure of Corey Linsley and he appreciates getting the chance to show what he can do with the No. 1 offense throughout the offseason.

“It means a lot to me to get those reps,” Myers said. “To get to play with those older guys and kind of see how the process goes, just kind of learn my way throughout this thing.”

The snaps Myers is getting is helping him adjust to the NFL game, he told media members in a Zoom call.

“It’s a lot,” Myers said of what he needs to learn. “It’s getting slower every day though, to be honest with you guys. I’ve taken very big steps forward since we started this thing with our offense and every day feeling more comfortable. It’s starting to slow down already.”

Whether or not he makes his NFL debut as the Week 1 starter, Myers won’t be running before he learns to walk.

“I’m trying not to look too far ahead right now,” Myers said. “There’s so much going on between my ears learning this offense that I’m just taking it day by day.”

As for who might be taking those snaps from the rookie center, Myers didn’t want to wade into the status of the NFL’s reigning MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

“All due respect, with me being a rookie and the situation I’m in right now I don’t want to say one thing or another,” Myers said. “Just trying to let that situation be and understand it comes from a place of total respect.”

What he does know is should that quarterback be last year’s first-round pick Jordan Love, there won’t be a problem communicating.

“He’s been great,” Myers said. “I have a good relationship with him and it’s been good getting to spend time with him. In terms of communication from him, there’s been no issues whatsoever.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will do some communication of his own Thursday, when he speaks with the media to wrap up the offseason program.

Soaking up knowledge

Eric Stokes, the Packers' first-round pick out of Georgia, understands the best way to learn how to be an NFL cornerback is to pay attention to the All-Pro in the same locker room: Jaire Alexander.

“My first impression was like, hey, he’s a freak,” Stokes said about Alexander. “Especially that first day when he had that (pass break up) on the sideline, the wide receiver clearly caught it and he came up and punched it out. I’m standing on the opposite sideline and my eyes were like, wow.”

Stokes wasn’t about to waste the chance to learn from Alexander, especially the intricacies that can make all the difference.

“Just trying to pick his brain apart and learn everything he (has done) and how to get the ball out,” Stokes said. “All the little things you don’t see, the camera don’t see outside of practice. How he’s constantly doing all this stuff so I’m watching him and learning from the best.”

Third-round selection Amari Rodgers did the same thing with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams last week as well.

“It was amazing,” Rodgers said of being able to talk with Adams about their craft. “That was my first time being in person, being able to pick his brain a little bit and add something to my tool box from him. He’s one of those player-coaches, so you know, if you don’t know something you can go to him, he know it like that.”

