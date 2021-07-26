Aaron Rodgers reportedly plans to play for Green Bay Packers this season

GREEN BAY - When it comes to his disagreement with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers has been mostly silent, allowing media reports to speak for him.

So, it was no surprise that during the team’s shareholders meeting Monday morning at Lambeau Field, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter that Rodgers intends to play with the Packers this season.

“Many factors at play,” the tweet said.

Rodgers' decision to remain with the Packers solidified throughout the day as more details leaked out.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that over the weekend the Packers agreed to concessions designed to get Rodgers into training camp when it opens Tuesday. Per Schefter, those concessions include voiding the final (2023) year in Rodgers' contract, with no franchise tags allowed. The Packers would agree to "review" Rodgers' situation at the end of this season (meaning they would be open to trade demands), and mechanisms will be put in place to address his issues with the team.

If team president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst were aware of Rodgers' plans to come back, they showed no sign of it during the annual meeting inside the stadium.

Both sounded optimistic that a resolution with the quarterback would come and Gutekunst included him in his preview of the 2021 season, listing him first as one of the offensive starters returning this year.

"We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives,” Gutekunst said about resolving their differences. “We’re hopeful for a positive resolution."

Murphy said the Packers are committed to Rodgers beyond 2021.

Presumably speaking to those who have turned on Rodgers, Murphy praised him for being the team's leader and asked fans not to forget all the great things he's done.

Rodgers has confirmed that he is at odds with the Packers but he has let media leaks and speculation speak for him and hasn’t said directly what it would take for him to return to the team. His options are limited if he wants to play this year because he has three years left on his contract.

Of course, not everyone close to Rodgers had heard about any change in the situation.

The Packers have been willing to rewrite his contract so that he has more guarantees that he will be the quarterback in the future, but they also have salary-cap issues that could devastate them in the future if they boost Rodgers’ salary considerably.

ESPN also reported that with Rodgers firmly on board, the Packers hope to revive contract talks with receiver Davante Adams, who has one year left on his deal.

Veteran players are scheduled to report for training camp Tuesday and practice begins Wednesday.