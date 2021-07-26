'A beautiful mystery': Here's a timeline of Aaron Rodgers' rift with the Packers

GREEN BAY - It all started with a trade. Then, the draft pick heard round the NFL.

More than a year later, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would say his rift with the Green Bay Packers had nothing to do with Jordan Love’s arrival. That there was something deeper, even more personal. Perhaps more than one factor contributed to Rodgers’ frustration, one stone piling upon the next.

But everything changed with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, when the Packers selected Love, a quarterback out of Utah State.

In the 15 months since, Rodgers’ feud with the Packers took twists and turns, reportedly concluding Monday with a restructured contract that will keep him with the team in 2021 — but also keep the saga alive for at least another year.

Here is the trail of bread crumbs that led the team and quarterback to a standoff that looks to be winding down:

April 23, 2020: The Packers trade up four spots in the first round to draft quarterback Jordan Love. GM Brian Gutekunst, who made the pick, says “that’s probably not fair” to name Love as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent, but his addition to the roster signals a potential expiration date on the Hall of Fame quarterback’s tenure as starter.

May 15, 2020: Rodgers speaks publicly for the first time since Love was drafted, acknowledging his future may no longer be in his control. “I think it was more the surprise of the pick based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit because as much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. And as much as I understand the organization’s future outlook and wanting to make sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that, at the same time, I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s, and I’m just not sure how that all works together at this point.”

July 28, 2020: In a podcast with NFL Media’s Kyle Brandt, Rodgers acknowledged more of the disappointment stemming from the Packers drafting Love.

August 24, 2020: With Rodgers lighting up training camp for a couple weeks, the quarterback gave an acknowledgement to how well he’d been playing in practice, but also the first foreshadowing of what became a renaissance season. Rodgers said he watched old film of himself from 2010, when he was near the height of his game, and noticed a flaw. “It kind of hit me. And I know it was 10 years ago, but the next day I went out to practice and started working on what I saw on the film, and the last couple days kind of happened.” Rodgers would later credit extensive work on his legs for improving his throwing platform, making him more accurate and timely with his throws.

Sept. 13, 2020: Rodgers throws for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-34 win at the Minnesota Vikings in the Packers’ opener. It was more points than the Packers scored in any game during coach Matt LaFleur’s first season, and immediately set Rodgers on a trajectory for his third MVP. Rodgers didn’t have a perfect season — he and the entire team struggled Week 5 at Tampa Bay, a precursor for the NFC championship game — but the opener set a tone that was maintained almost all fall.

Jan. 3, 2021: The Packers conclude a mostly quiet and turbulence-free regular season with a 35-16 win at the Chicago Bears, clinching home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Afterward, Rodgers is asked specifically if anything during the course of the team’s 13-3 season — and his seismic role in those wins — made him feel differently about his future. “No, I don’t feel any different. I don’t think – the situation hasn’t changed. I’m really happy with the way I’ve played, and our team has played, this year. But there are factors outside of my control that just kind of are what they are. It’s probably a little different conversation sitting here with the season I had, the regular season that I had, compared to if it had been maybe the numbers I had last year, but I’m not really worried about that at this point. And nothing, I don’t think, has changed.” It was the first meaningful thing Rodgers had said on his relationship with the team in months, but it would not be his last.

Jan. 20, 2021: Four days before the NFC championship game, Rodgers raised eyebrows when asked if he felt any more pressure entering this game, the fifth time in his career playing for a trip to the Super Bowl. “I hope there’s more opportunities, but I don’t know. I mean, I really don’t, and that’s definitely out of my control. I mean, my future is a beautiful mystery.”

Jan. 24, 2021: The Packers' season ends with a gut-punch loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their last chance infamously ended 8 yards from a potential game-tying touchdown when LaFleur sent the field-goal unit onto the field facing fourth-and-goal instead of giving Rodgers one last shot. Afterward, Rodgers thanks almost everyone in and around the team – including the media – and says he’ll never forget the season. Then he incites a mild panic. “There’s a lot of guys’ futures that uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers said. “That’s what is sad about it most.”

Jan. 26, 2021: For a time, Rodgers manages to quell concern among Packers fans regarding his future. In an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers gave some reassurance. “Obviously after the season I had, and potentially winning MFP, and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back. But, look, there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it. And I guess that’s why it went kind of nuts.”

March 16, 2021: The NFL’s new league year begins without any restructuring to Rodgers’ contract. In hindsight, this should have been a strong sign something was amiss. The Packers were aggressively trying to trim under the salary cap, and could have cleared $13 million by guaranteeing $20 million of the $21.5 million Rodgers was due to receive in salary and roster bonuses this year. Coming off an MVP season, that should have been a no-brainer. Instead, no adjustments were made to Rodgers’ contract.

April 29, 2021: Finally, the levy bursts. In the afternoon, hours before the NFL draft’s first round begins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter breaks news that Rodgers is so disgruntled with the team that he had indicated a desire to leave Green Bay, a report PackersNews quickly confirmed and the Packers could not refute. Later that night, Gutekunst acknowledged regret over how he handled drafting Love, specifically citing a lack of communication with Rodgers before making the decision. He also makes clear the Packers will not trade Rodgers under any circumstances this offseason, leaving the door wide open for a return. “I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said.

May 24, 2021: When asked about his future plans, Rodgers tells ESPN SportsCenter host Kenny Mayne “anything’s on the table at this point.” Given an opportunity to dismiss any frustration with his team, Rodgers instead seeks to clarify the situation. "My situation has never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers said when asked directly if he was demanding a trade. "I love Jordan. He's a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible, incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy, and maybe forgetting it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way.

"A lot of this was put into motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of a spill out of all that, but it is about the people. That's the most important thing."

June 8, 2021: By now, Rodgers’ feud with the organization was clear. He had skipped voluntary organized team activities for the first time in his career, but Rodgers missed a mandatory function when he held out during minicamp. There has been no clearer sign of the rift between Rodgers and the organization throughout the past several months.

June 12, 2021: At an event held inside Lambeau Field, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy refers to Rodgers as a “complicated fella,” relating a story former GM Ted Thompson once told him. "(Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he's a ... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say, 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that."

July 24, 2021: In an Instagram story, Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams each posted matching memes from “The Last Dance” documentary about the Chicago Bulls, chronicling Michael Jordan’s final season with his longtime team. That season was memorable for the Bulls’ sixth NBA championship in an eight-season stretch, but also because of an ongoing feud between Jordan, Scottie Pippen and GM Jerry Krause. It was understood entering that season it would be the team’s final year together, hence their last dance. Perhaps some foreshadowing on what might be ahead for the Packers.

July 26, 2021: An NFL Network report from Ian Rapoport cites sources close to Rodgers who had been informed by the quarterback that he planned to play with the Packers this season. The Packers report to training camp Tuesday.