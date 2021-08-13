PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: The spotlight will be on Jordan Love in the Packers' preseason opener

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) runs the ball against cornerback Kabion Ento (48) during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Green Bay Packers open the exhibition season Saturday night against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field and while most of the attention will be on QB Jordan Love, co-hosts Tom Silverstein, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood identify some other players who will be worth watching.

