Green 19 podcast: The spotlight will be on Jordan Love in the Packers' preseason opener
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
The Green Bay Packers open the exhibition season Saturday night against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field and while most of the attention will be on QB Jordan Love, co-hosts Tom Silverstein, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood identify some other players who will be worth watching.
