Packers QB Jordan Love 'feeling significantly better,' but playing status for Jets game remains uncertain

GREEN BAY - There is a chance Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will return to the practice field this week after reporting that his injured right shoulder was doing much better.

Love, whose arm was hit as he was trying to throw during the second quarter of the 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday night, won’t practice Monday, but coach Matt LaFleur said he hasn’t ruled him out of the New York Jets game Saturday.

“We'll just see how the week goes and how he recovers,” LaFleur said. “But he is feeling significantly better than he did on game day.”

The Packers are conducting a short practice in shorts and helmets today and are off on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Jets will be in town for two days of joint practices.

LaFleur said he would go with just Aaron Rodgers and third-stringer Kurt Benkert in practice Monday and then decide whether another quarterback needs to be added to help him get through the two Jets practices.

He said general manager Brian Gutekunst was bringing in a couple of free-agent quarterbacks for workouts Tuesday in case they decide they need to add somebody.

Love reported after the game that he didn’t think the injury was serious, but LaFleur held off until test results returned Monday. Love was expected to start all three preseason games, so if can play without major risk of reinjuring his shoulder, LaFleur may let him play.

It’s possible he could be ready in time for one or both of the Jets practices as well.