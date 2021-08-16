Green 19 Podcast: Shoulder injury puts Jordan Love's development on short hold

The Packers learned a lot about QB Jordan Love in their first exhibition game, but they might not see him on the field again for a week due to a right shoulder injury he suffered on a first-half sack against the Houston Texans. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein welcome Ryan Wood and the three share thoughts on Love and other notable performances.

