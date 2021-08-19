What to know about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

How long has Rodgers played for the Packers?

He is entering his 17th season.

Has he played for other teams?

No.

Where is Rodgers from?

He was born in Chico, Calif. He played his freshman year at Butte College and the transferred to California.

What is Rodgers known for?

He led the Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. He was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player by The Associated Press three times in his career (2011, 2014, 2020), one of only four players (since 1961) to win the league MVP three-plus times (Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Brett Favre). He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in nine of the last 12 seasons. He has the uncanny ability to extend plays. His signature play is the "Hail Mary" pass.

Watch: The "Miracle in Motown" vs. Detroit

More: Ranking Aaron Rodgers' 13 seasons as Packers' starting QB

More: Rodgers, Packers putting hard feelings on hold in pursuit of the Super Bowl

Nicknames

A-Rod and 12

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

225 pounds

Age

37

Family

His parents are Edward and Darla Rodgers. He has two brothers, Luke and Jordan. Jordan played quarterback at Vanderbilt and spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad in 2013. He also appeared on season 12 of "The Bachelorette" and was the winner.

Other facts

He is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. He spent two weeks as guest host of "Jeopardy!" Rodgers was a contestant on a "Celebrity Jeopardy!" episode that aired in May 2015, defeating Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank and former astronaut Mark Kelly to win $50,000 for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund. In February 2021, he created the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund to help small, locally owned businesses in Butte County (California), and as of June 2021, had personally donated $1.2 million to the fund. He is a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. He's an avid golfer and teamed with Bryson DeChambeau to beat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in "The Match." His father played offensive guard at Chico State from 1973-'76.