Green 19 podcast: Cautious approach costing Packers QB Jordan Love some important snaps

Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't want to risk further injury to quarterback Jordan Love's right shoulder, so he sat him out of joint practices with the New York Jets and will probably sit him out against the Jets Saturday afternoon. Ryan Wood joins co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein in assessing what the missed snaps might mean for Love.

