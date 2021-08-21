Replay: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets preseason game blog with Tom Silverstein

It was Kurt Benkert's turn in the Packers' second preseason game, a 23-14 loss for Green Bay.

Reporter Tom Silverstein provided updates and analysis and took questions and comments during the team's game against the New York Jets Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Look back at that blog here.

More:Potent Packers' offense poised to keep making strides in year three under Matt LaFleur

Green 19 podcast:Cautious approach costing Packers QB Jordan Love some important snaps