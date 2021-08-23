Green 19 podcast: We interrupt this Jordan Love preseason to bring you Kurt Benkert; is he for real?

Wearing lucky No. 7, free agent quarterback Kurt Benkert raised eyebrows with a strong performance against the New York Jets in Week 2. Was it a mirage or is he an NFL QB? Olivia Reiner, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com debate the future of the young quarterback.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.