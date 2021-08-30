PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Assessing the Green Bay Packers final cuts and saying farewell to Olivia

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
View Comments
Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) leaps over Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal (33) while running with the ball during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers will have to be at the 53-man roster limit at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and we take one last look at some of the decisions they'll need to make. We also say farewell to Olivia Reiner, who is moving on to greener pastures — and a different sport — after years of sterling work at PackersNews.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

View Comments