Green 19 podcast: Assessing the Green Bay Packers final cuts and saying farewell to Olivia

The Green Bay Packers will have to be at the 53-man roster limit at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and we take one last look at some of the decisions they'll need to make. We also say farewell to Olivia Reiner, who is moving on to greener pastures — and a different sport — after years of sterling work at PackersNews.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.