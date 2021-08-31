Corner Kabion Ento, QB Kurt Benkert, WR Reggie Begelton among Packers' roster cuts

GREEN BAY - While cutdown day started with no surprises at the top of the Green Bay Packers' roster, the last few spots on their initial 53 might take a turn.

The Packers released cornerback Kabion Ento, a source told PackersNews. In his third camp with the Packers, Ento had a chance to crack the 53-man roster but fell on the wrong side of the bubble.

There's no question Ento's tackling issues were a concern. However, the converted college receiver showed an ability to cover on the perimeter of the field in camp. He is a candidate to return to the practice squad if he isn't claimed, a source said. Ento will also have other practice squad suitors.

The Packers released running back Dexter Williams, a source told PackersNews. Williams, a sixth-round pick in 2019, had perhaps his best training camp in his young career, but was unable to overtake seventh-round rookie Kylin Hill for the third tailback job behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

The Packers also released running back Patrick Taylor, a source said.

Quarterback Kurt Benkert confirmed via Twitter that he was cut. He could return to the team via the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Wide receivers Equanimeous St. Brown, Reggie Begelton, Juwaan Winfree and Damon Hazelton also have been released, sources said.

Other confirmed cuts include guard Ben Braden, safeties Innis Gaines and Christian Uphoff, outside linebackers Delontae Scott and Tipa Galeai, inside linebacker Ray Wilborn, center Capra, defensive linemen Willington Previlon and Carlo Kemp and kicker JJ Molson.

According to multiple reports, former Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen has been released. Van Lanen figures to be a strong practice squad candidate.

Williams finished this preseason with 82 yards on 17 carries. Hill had only 64 yards on 19 carries, but included a 12-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets, and added a 22-yard touchdown catch off a screen pass against the Houston Texans.

"I thought he had a great preseason," running backs coach Ben Sirmans said of Williams, "in comparison to where he was at when he first got here. I think he's made a lot of improvements, and I've been really, really impressed with him. He's done a great job with us. He's been doing a great job on special teams. It's like everything has finally come together for him."

The Packers released cornerback Stephen Denmark in the early morning, a source said. Denmark, a seventh-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2019, signed to the Packers roster in the final week of camp. He played 33 snaps (49%) in the preseason finale at the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Cornerback Rojesterman Farris, another player signed in the week before the Bills game, also was released, a source said

To reach 53, the Packers will need to release 26 players by 3 p.m. today. They entered the day with 79 on their roster. They will then be able to add 16 to their practice squad Wednesday.

Continue following PackersNews for live updates throughout cutdown day.