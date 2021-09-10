Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints from Jacksonville as the regular season begins

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to open the season against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood analyze everything from the oppressive heat the two teams will face to what new defensive coordinator Joe Barry's defense might look like in this episode of the Green 19 podcast.

