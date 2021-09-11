Journal Sentinel, PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 1 predictions

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY VS. NEW ORLEANS

Packers by 3 ½

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

JACKSONVILLE AT HOUSTON

Jaguars by 3 ½

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.

L.A. CHARGERS AT WASHINGTON

Washington by 1 ½

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

SEATTLE AT INDIANAPOLIS

Seahawks by 2 ½

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

N.Y. JETS AT CAROLINA

Panthers by 4 ½

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

MINNESOTA AT CINCINNATI

Vikings by 3 ½

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

ARIZONA AT TENNESSEE

Titans by 2 ½

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

SAN FRANCISCO AT DETROIT

49ers by 8 ½

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

PITTSBURGH AT BUFFALO

Bills by 6 ½

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Steelers.

PHILADELPHIA AT ATLANTA

Falcons by 3 ½

Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.

CLEVELAND AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 5 ½

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Browns.

DENVER AT N.Y. GIANTS

Broncos by 2 ½

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

MIAMI AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots by 3 ½

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

CHICAGO AT L.A. RAMS

Rams by 7 ½

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

MONDAY

BALTIMORE AT LAS VEGAS

Ravens by 4 ½

Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Raiders.