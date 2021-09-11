PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 1 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

Tom Silverstein likes the Green Bay Packers to win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints straight up and against the spread.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY VS. NEW ORLEANS

Packers by 3 ½

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

JACKSONVILLE AT HOUSTON

Jaguars by 3 ½

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.

L.A. CHARGERS AT WASHINGTON

Washington by 1 ½

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

SEATTLE AT INDIANAPOLIS

Seahawks by 2 ½

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

N.Y. JETS AT CAROLINA

Panthers by 4 ½

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

MINNESOTA AT CINCINNATI

Vikings by 3 ½

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

ARIZONA AT TENNESSEE

Titans by 2 ½

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

SAN FRANCISCO AT DETROIT

49ers by 8 ½

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

PITTSBURGH AT BUFFALO

Bills by 6 ½

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Steelers.

PHILADELPHIA AT ATLANTA

Falcons by 3 ½

Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.

CLEVELAND AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 5 ½

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Browns.

DENVER AT N.Y. GIANTS

Broncos by 2 ½

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

MIAMI AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots by 3 ½

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

CHICAGO AT L.A. RAMS

Rams by 7 ½

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

MONDAY

BALTIMORE AT LAS VEGAS

Ravens by 4 ½

Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Raiders.

