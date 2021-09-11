Journal Sentinel, PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 1 predictions
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY VS. NEW ORLEANS
Packers by 3 ½
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
JACKSONVILLE AT HOUSTON
Jaguars by 3 ½
Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.
L.A. CHARGERS AT WASHINGTON
Washington by 1 ½
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
SEATTLE AT INDIANAPOLIS
Seahawks by 2 ½
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.
N.Y. JETS AT CAROLINA
Panthers by 4 ½
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.
MINNESOTA AT CINCINNATI
Vikings by 3 ½
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.
ARIZONA AT TENNESSEE
Titans by 2 ½
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.
SAN FRANCISCO AT DETROIT
49ers by 8 ½
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
PITTSBURGH AT BUFFALO
Bills by 6 ½
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Steelers.
PHILADELPHIA AT ATLANTA
Falcons by 3 ½
Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.
CLEVELAND AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 5 ½
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Browns.
DENVER AT N.Y. GIANTS
Broncos by 2 ½
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
MIAMI AT NEW ENGLAND
Patriots by 3 ½
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.
CHICAGO AT L.A. RAMS
Rams by 7 ½
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
MONDAY
BALTIMORE AT LAS VEGAS
Ravens by 4 ½
Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Raiders.